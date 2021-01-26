MPS day programs, 50 Stop, Grab & Go locations, school buildings closed

Due to snowstorm, All MPS day programs, 50 Stop, Grab & Go locations, and school buildings are closed Tuesday, Jan. 26. All virtual learning will continue and Milwaukee Public Schools district offices will remain open.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snow is expected this morning -- along with gusty northeast winds -- resulting in widespread blowing and drifting of snow.

