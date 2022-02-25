MPD's Traffic Safety Unit results 'promising,' more to be done

It has been one year since the Milwaukee Police Department rolled out its Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) to combat reckless driving.

When it comes to reducing reckless driving, Milwaukee leaders say there is still more work to do.

"Lives are at stake, and we see too much loss of life in our city due to senseless reckless driving," said Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

"We have over 21,000 citations issued, half of which is directly related to speeding," said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The TSU website shows nearly 12,000 speeding tickets have been issued in the program's first year. The data does not compare to previous years.

Norman said the police department is still looking at the data, but calls it "promising."

"We work with the municipal court where the citation are coming," said Norman. "They’re saying that they’re seeing behaviors being modified in regard to that they are not seeing the type of people coming back repeatedly."

Originally, 20 officers were assigned to the TSU. Norman said that number fluctuates.

"We do have a commitment of having this unit – to continue to have this presence out there," said Norman.

Earlier this month, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission approved a proposal to tow unregistered vehicles caught driving recklessly. That policy applies to reckless drivers going over 25 mph, drag racing or trying to get away from officers.

"We want the public to know our expectations are high that drivers follow the rules of the road or expect consequences," said Johnson.

The towing policy will be implemented May 1.