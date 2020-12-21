MPD: Suspects sought after shooting near 40th and Vliet

article

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects after a shooting incident that happened near 40th and Vliet Street on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 28.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. -- and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Shooting incident near 40th and Vliet Street, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android