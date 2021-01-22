MPD squad involved in crash near 58th and Roosevelt, 1 in custody

article

A Milwaukee Police squad was involved in a rollover accident Thursday night, Jan. 21. It happened near 58th and Roosevelt around 11:50 p.m.

According to police, the subject was traveling north on N. 58 Street when he ran a stop sign, striking the squad causing the squad to roll over.

The driver of the other car, a 40-year-old man, fled the scene but was eventually taken into custody.

The officers were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The injuries were considered minor.