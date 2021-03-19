MPD seeks to locate Dwayne Hill, missing since October 1995

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating Dwayne Hill who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1995 in Milwaukee on a boat in Lake Michigan.

Hill is described as a male, African American, 50 years old, 5'3" tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather cap, black jacket, black pants, and a thin gold chain.

Anyone with information about Dwayne Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.