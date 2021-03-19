Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks to locate Dwayne Hill, missing since October 1995

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating Dwayne Hill who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1995 in Milwaukee on a boat in Lake Michigan. 

Hill is described as a male, African American, 50 years old, 5'3" tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather cap, black jacket, black pants, and a thin gold chain. 

Anyone with information about Dwayne Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401

