MPD seeks driver of car that struck traffic signal, fled scene

Crash at 20th and Walnut, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown driver of a car that lost control and struck a traffic signal at 20th and Walnut on Sunday night, Feb. 28.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. The occupant(s) fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7219 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

