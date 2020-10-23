MPD requests help in search for woman, missing since 2003
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Oct. 23 requested the public's help in the search for long-term missing person Chandra Jennings.
Jennings was last seen on April 28, 2003 in Milwaukee.
Police describe Jennings as female, 53 years old, 5'4" tall, 130 pounds, African-American with black hair, brown eyes and glasses. She also has an alias, police said -- Shannon Jennings.
Anyone with information regarding Jennings' whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401. More information is available at namus.gov.
