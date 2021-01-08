Expand / Collapse search

MPD requests help in search for long-term missing girl

Shawnique James

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Jan. 8 requested the public's help in the search for a teenage girl, missing for nearly a year.

Police say Shawnique James, 17, was last seen on Jan. 11, 2020, near 42nd and Courtland on the city's north side.

James is described as female, 5'4" tall, 115 pounds and African-American with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 414-935-7401.

