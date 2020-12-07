Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Plea for help in search for woman missing since Oct. 2016

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Jamie Hoaglan

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating Jamie Hoaglan -- who has been missing for more than four years.

Hoaglan was last seen on Oct. 20, 2016. She is described as a female, white, 35 years old, 5'7" tall, 125 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information about Hoaglan’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

