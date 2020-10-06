MPD: People in 2 cars exchange gunfire, 1 car crashes into a bus

Milwaukee police are searching for suspects after a shooting incident that happened near 27th and Lisbon on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 6.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. They learned two vehicles were following each other and exchanged gunfire. The vehicles disregarded the red light and one of the vehicles crashed into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. The vehicles fled the scene.

Two passengers on the bus, an 18-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say it does not appear that anything was struck from the gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.