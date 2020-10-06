Police ask for help identifying strong-armed robbery suspects

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred at the Woodman’s Food Market on Saturday, Oct. 3. It happened around 1:45 p.m.

Police say two suspects stole numerous items of merchandise from the store and used force against two employees to complete the robbery.

Suspect #1 is a male, black, wearing a gray hooded jacket, red t-shirt, and gray knit cap. He is about 6’ tall and has a large build.

Suspect #2 is a female, black, small build, wearing a red hooded coat and blue jeans.

The suspects fled from the store in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case #20-030887.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.