Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate double shooting near 22nd and Vine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured near N. 22nd Street and Vine Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5. 

Unknown suspects fired several shots subsequently striking a residence and two victims, according to police.

An 18-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. They both walked into a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police: Man fatally shot near 64th and Silver Spring
slideshow

Police: Man fatally shot near 64th and Silver Spring

Police are investigating what may have led up to the shooting, and seeking the shooter.

Man arrested in funeral home shooting that injured 7
slideshow

Man arrested in funeral home shooting that injured 7

Milwaukee police are referring charges against a 29-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting at a funeral home that injured seven.