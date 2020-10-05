Police investigate double shooting near 22nd and Vine

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured near N. 22nd Street and Vine Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.

Unknown suspects fired several shots subsequently striking a residence and two victims, according to police.

An 18-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. They both walked into a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

