MPD officers lace up skates for Red Arrow Park community event

Some Milwaukee police officers enjoyed the chilly temperatures Saturday, Jan. 30, ice skating at Red Arrow Park downtown as part of a community event.

Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman, Milwaukee Admirals mascot Roscoe and the Cops and Kids Foundation were on hand. Officer handed out hot cocoa and coffee to citizens who took part.

The event was designed as a way to continue fostering interaction with the community -- something that has been challenging amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We figured that this is a great way to do it, it's safe, it's outdoors," said Officer Ralph McClain. "The turnout is great."

