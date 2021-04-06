Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near Holton and Wright

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, April 6.

The shooting, which happened around 12:20 p.m., was the result of an argument near Holton and Wright. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.

