MPD: Double shooting leaves 1 dead near 54th and Hampton

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near N. 54th Street and W. Hampton Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

A 30-year-old man from Milwaukee was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 37-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked into the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.