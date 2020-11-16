Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Car slams into tree on Good Hope Road, seriously injuring 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Two people were seriously hurt after the vehicle they were in collided with a tree on W. Good Hope Road early on Monday, Nov. 16.

The collision happened just a few blocks west of N. 76th Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Officials say the passenger, a 26-year-old female had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both the passenger and driver, a 29-year-old male, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android 

Oak Creek teen found dead near 11th and Chambers
slideshow

Oak Creek teen found dead near 11th and Chambers

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old Oak Creek male found near 11th and Chambers early Sunday morning.

Police investigate double shooting near 38th and Custer
slideshow

Police investigate double shooting near 38th and Custer

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 38th and Custer early Sunday morning. 