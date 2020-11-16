MPD: Car slams into tree on Good Hope Road, seriously injuring 2

Two people were seriously hurt after the vehicle they were in collided with a tree on W. Good Hope Road early on Monday, Nov. 16.

The collision happened just a few blocks west of N. 76th Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Officials say the passenger, a 26-year-old female had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both the passenger and driver, a 29-year-old male, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

