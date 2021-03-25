MPD: Man dies after being struck by vehicle; driver suspected of OWI

article

A 49-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near 27th and Hadley in Milwaukee and died from his injuries on Thursday, March 25. The driver of the vehicle -- is now in custody.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman from Milwaukee, remained on the scene and was arrested for suspicion of OWI.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near 27th and Hadley, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.