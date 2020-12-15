Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 43-year-old man shot, wounded in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec.15 near 29th Street and Highland Blvd. It happened around 12:05 a.m.

The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

