MPD: 43-year-old man shot, wounded in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec.15 near 29th Street and Highland Blvd. It happened around 12:05 a.m.
The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is still ongoing.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.