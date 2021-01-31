Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 41-year-old man killed near 41st and Hadley, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating the homicide of a 41-year-old man near N. 41st Street and W. Hadley Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. 

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was "dumped" out of a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

