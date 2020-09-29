Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 4 arrested in pursuit, crash near Humboldt and Garfield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Police near Humboldt and Garfield in Milwaukee where a pursuit ended in a crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested four people in connection to a pursuit that ended in a crash in Riverwest on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29.

Police observed a suspected drug deal near 35th and Townsend just after 4:45 p.m. When police attempted to stop the vehicle in question, the driver fled and a pursuit followed.

The pursuit ended roughly four miles east, near Humboldt and Garfield, when the suspect vehicle hit a bicycle rack.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle then fled on foot, but were arrested.

Two 18-year-old men, one 17-year-old boy and one 15-year-old boy were arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Several guns and drugs were recovered, police said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

