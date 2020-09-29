Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects involved in robbery

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help locating and identifying two suspects involved in a strong-arm robbery on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Police said one of the suspects entered a business near 52nd and Fond du Lac around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect pushed an employee to the ground and took property.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle driven by the second suspect.

Suspect (L) and suspect vehicle -- with a second suspect in the driver's seat -- involved in a robbery near 52nd and Fond du Lac

Suspect 1 is described as 20-25 years old, 5'6"-5'8" tall, 140 pounds, male and African-American. He was the suspect involved in pushing the employee and taking property.

Suspect 2 is described as 20-25 years old, female and African-American. She was the driver of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model black GMC Terrain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-225-TIPS or the P3 tips app.