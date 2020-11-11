MPD: 21-year-old man shot, wounded near 12th and Lapham

Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Lapham on the city's south side on Wednesday morning, Nov. 11.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries -- and is being treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android