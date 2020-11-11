Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 21-year-old man shot, wounded near 12th and Lapham

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Lapham on the city's south side on Wednesday morning, Nov. 11. 

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries -- and is being treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

