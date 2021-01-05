MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday, Jan. 4. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. near 2nd and National.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, sustained injuries from a gunshot wound while he was driving a vehicle. He was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

The second shooting happened near 44th and Wright around 6 p.m.

The victim, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained injuries from a gunshot wound while he was driving a vehicle. He presented himself to a police station where he was rendered aid for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.