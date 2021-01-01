MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Friday morning, Jan. 1. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 1:38 a.m. near 16th and Burleigh.

According to police, a witness stated that a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was at a get together when another male accidentally shot him, then fled the scene. The victim is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near 60th and Fond du Lac Avenue.

Police say the 20-year-old male victim was involved in a minor car accident. A vehicle pulled beside him and fired a shot, striking him.

He was taken to a local hospital, treated for his injuries, and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.