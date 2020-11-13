Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 2 seriously injured in separate shootings Friday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that left two people seriously injured over the course of ten minutes late Friday morning.

The first shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. near 47th and Lisbon. A 15-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The second shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. near 9th and North. Police say a 23-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and is being treated at the hospital. 

Police have not mentioned if they are looking for known or unknown suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414- 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police: 1 shot, wounded in Milwaukee during armed robbery
slideshow

Police: 1 shot, wounded in Milwaukee during armed robbery

Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov 12 at about 1:00 a.m. in the area of 5th and Wright. 

Sheriff: Suspect still sought in Devil&#8217;s Lake State Park stabbing
slideshow

Sheriff: Suspect still sought in Devil&#8217;s Lake State Park stabbing

The sheriff's office said it is "concerned" that the attacker may be a danger to themselves or others.