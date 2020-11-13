MPD: 2 seriously injured in separate shootings Friday

Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that left two people seriously injured over the course of ten minutes late Friday morning.

The first shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. near 47th and Lisbon. A 15-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The second shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. near 9th and North. Police say a 23-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

Police have not mentioned if they are looking for known or unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414- 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

