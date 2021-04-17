Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 19-year-old injured in roller-skating accident

Crash scene near Ogden and Van Buren

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured after in a roller-skating accident on the city's lower east side early Saturday morning, April 17.

Police said a driver of a vehicle was intentionally driving while the 19-year-old roller-skated and held onto the vehicle. The skater lost his grip, fell and hit the pavement around 12:45 a.m. near Ogden and Van Buren.

The skater was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries and is in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle -- also a 19-year-old Milwaukee man -- was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

