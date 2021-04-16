Medical examiner called to homicide near 49th and Meinecke
Officials said one person was killed near 49th and Meinecke. Milwaukee police are at the scene.
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, April 16.
Officials said one man was killed near 49th and Meinecke. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, April 19.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
