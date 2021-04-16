Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner called to homicide near 49th and Meinecke

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, April 16.

Officials said one man was killed near 49th and Meinecke. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, April 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

