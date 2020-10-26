MPD: 17-year-old boy shot, wounded during attempted armed robbery

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 26 at approximately 1:00 a.m. near Brady Street and Warren Avenue.

Police say the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded property. The suspect fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking him.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

