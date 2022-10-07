MPD: 100+ vehicles towed since new policy went into effect

article

The Milwaukee Police Department’s new tow policy went into effect May 1, 2022. Over 100 vehicles have been towed as a result of this policy.

This policy allows officers to tow vehicles when drivers are cited for an unregistered vehicle and also receive a citation for any of the following violations:

Reckless Driving

Excessive Speeding (25 MPH+)

Fleeing from Officers

According to a press release, 50 percent of the driver’s did not own the vehicle that was towed. The average speed over the limit was 31 mph and the highest speed over the limit was 52 MPH. There were six arrests. Of the six arrests, three individuals were arrested for illegally carrying firearms and/or drugs, two individuals were arrested for driving recklessly-endangering safety, and one individual was arrested for driving while revoked due to alcohol.

For more information regarding the tow policy please visit: MPDTSU.org.