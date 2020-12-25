Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 1 arrested after 3-vehicle accident on south side

MILWAUKEE - One person is in custody after a multi-vehicle accident on Milwaukee's south side Friday night, Dec. 25.

Police said a three-vehicle accident happened near 24th and Burnham. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was taken into custody.

Milwaukee police said there are not believed to be any life-threatening injuries to those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

