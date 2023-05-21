Mount Pleasant water main break; flooding impacts several stores
article
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A water main break caused serious flooding issues for several stores in Mount Pleasant early Sunday, May 21.
The South Shore Fire Department tells FOX6 News the break was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Racine Centre on Washington Avenue.
The break caused a watery mess in the parking lot.
Water main break at Mount Pleasant shopping complex
At least four stores were impacted by the break.
