Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant water main break; flooding impacts several stores

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Mount Pleasant
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Water main break at Mount Pleasant shopping complex

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A water main break caused serious flooding issues for several stores in Mount Pleasant early Sunday, May 21. 

The South Shore Fire Department tells FOX6 News the break was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Racine Centre on Washington Avenue.

The break caused a watery mess in the parking lot.

Water main break at Mount Pleasant shopping complex

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At least four stores were impacted by the break.

Water main break at Mount Pleasant shopping complex