Mount Pleasant July shooting, $10,000 reward for info on suspects
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis - The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the FBI are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons involved in a July shooting.
The person – or persons – responsible fired numerous shots into a large group of people who were celebrating the Fourth of July.
The shooting took place in the early morning hours of July 5 near 22nd and Racine Street in Mount Pleasant.
Three people were struck by gunfire and taken to local area hospitals for treatment of injuries.
Tips and info
The FBI and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting, or anyone who can identify the subjects in the photos, to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or the Mount Pleasant Police Department Detective Unit at 262-884-0454 ext. 7938.