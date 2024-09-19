Mount Pleasant July shooting, $10,000 reward for info on suspects

article

The Brief Mount Pleasant police and the FBI are looking for a suspect – or suspects – wanted in a July shooting. The shooting happened in Mount Pleasant on July 5. Three people were injured. Anyone with information on the suspect(s) could get up to a $10,000 reward.



The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the FBI are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons involved in a July shooting.

The person – or persons – responsible fired numerous shots into a large group of people who were celebrating the Fourth of July.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of July 5 near 22nd and Racine Street in Mount Pleasant.

Three people were struck by gunfire and taken to local area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Related article

Tips and info

The FBI and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting, or anyone who can identify the subjects in the photos, to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or the Mount Pleasant Police Department Detective Unit at 262-884-0454 ext. 7938.