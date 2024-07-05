Mount Pleasant shooting; 3 wounded

article

Three people were shot in Mount Pleasant early Friday morning, July 5.

Police were dispatched to the area of 22nd and Racine Street around 2:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired and multiple victims. Upon arrival, police found a large crowd of people.

Two females were taken to Froedtert with serious injuries. One male was transported to Ascension with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mount Pleasant Police was assisted by the Racine Police Department, the Racine County Sheriffs Office, Caledonia Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.