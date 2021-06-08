Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant rollover crash, driver injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Rollover crash in Mount Pleasant on June 8, 2021.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, June 8.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the two-vehicle crash happened near 16th and Oakes around 5:15 p.m.

A Ford Escape rolled over, and the driver was taken to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, was not injured. Police did not report any passengers in either vehicle.

There are no suspicions of alcohol use and driver-related actions appear to be the cause, police said. However, police did not specify which driver's actions may have caused the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Marquette Interchange crash, woman killed

The ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-43 and the ramp from westbound I-794 to southbound I-43 is closed.

Semi, dump truck crash closes highway near Horicon
slideshow

Semi, dump truck crash closes highway near Horicon

A crash involving a semitruck and a dump truck shut down State Highway 33 in Horicon on Tuesday, June 8, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.