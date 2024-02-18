Mount Pleasant retail theft; $48K value of stolen property

article

Two people were arrested in Mount Pleasant for retail theft with an estimated value of nearly $50,000 in stolen property.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, officers were dispatched to Ulta around 7:45 p.m. for a man that was shoplifting. Police located the man and the vehicle he was driving, and ultimately arrested 36-year-old Jorge Aguilar and Dainerys Socarras-Llopis, 35. Both are from Cuba.

Police said there were 162 pairs of athletic shoes, 41 designer bags, 13 Adidas tracksuits, nine luggage sets and 332 bottles of cologne and perfume. The estimated retail value of the stolen property is $48,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shoes recovered from vehicle

Aguilar and Socarras-Llopis were transported to the Racine County Jail and charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of felony retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Police said both parties are suspects in thefts throughout Wisconsin and other states.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Aguilar also has a warrant for his removal from the U.S. through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The case is still under investigation.