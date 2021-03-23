Mount Pleasant police seek to ID man suspected of burglary

article

Police are seeking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a business in the area of 23rd Street and Racine Street in Mount Pleasant.

If you know who the man pictured is or have any information, you are urged to call 262-664-7933.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Racine County Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330 or leave a web tip at racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

