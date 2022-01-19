Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant police chase, suspects arrested

Sarah Schlecht; Joseph Bland

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested two suspects after a pursuit on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Around noon, police said an officer tried to stop the suspects near Green Bay Road and Durand Avenue, but the vehicle did not stop and attempted to elude the officer by turning into a nearby neighborhood.

The suspects pulled into a driveway, abandoned their vehicle and then ran off. Officers searched the area, found the two and arrested them without further incident. One of the suspects, police said, had been hiding inside a garage.

Police identified the suspects as Sarah Schlecht and Joseph Bland. Both suspects were taken to the Racine County Jail and held on multiple pending charges. Schlecht's charges including fleeing and eluding.

The investigation found that the suspects had also been involved in a shoplifting incident at Menards before the officer’s attempt to stop them for an unrelated traffic violation. 

The investigation is ongoing.

