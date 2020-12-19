Police arrest 4 after Mount Pleasant robbery, pursuit

article

Four people were arrested in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Dec. 19 after robbing a Best Buy, threatening others with a stun gun, and leading police on a pursuit.

Mount Pleasant police said the incidents began around 10:15 a.m. when they were dispatched to respond to the robbery. An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl stole items and activated a stun gun -- threatening others to get out without being apprehended. There were no injuries.

The two ran into a waiting vehicle in the parking lot which fled before crashing into another motorist in the parking lot. The suspect vehicle continued onto the highway and was spotted by a Sturtevant patrol quad -- which initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued to County Line Road and onto Sylvania Avenue before driving through backyards and coming to a stop. Four people got out and fled on foot but were located and arrested shortly thereafter.

In addition to the two female suspects, two 18-year-old men were arrested. Police said all four are from Milwaukee and were suspects in several other cases in which they used similar methods to commit crimes.

All four were taken to the Racine County Jail. They were arrested for robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of an electronic weapon, knowingly fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run (occupied vehicle) and obstructing an officer. Corresponding charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

This incident remains under investigation. Mount Pleasant police will be in contact with other police agencies who have open cases involving these suspects.

