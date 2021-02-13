Mount Pleasant police arrest 20-year-old for OWI in rollover crash

article

The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a 20-year-old woman for OWI after a rollover crash late Friday, Feb. 12.

Police responded to a reported crash near Spring and Emmertsen around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. There, officers found two vehicles with heavy damage.

Investigation found that both vehicles were headed north on Emmertsen when the 20-year-old rear-ended an SUV. The driver of the SUV told police that she saw the 20-year-old's vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull over to avoid collision. However, the crash led to the SUV rolling over. Both occupants complained of injuries.

The 20-year-old showed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated -- causing injury.

The scene was cleared roughly one hour later. The incident remains under investigation.

