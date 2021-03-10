Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant PD: 3 injured in multi-vehicle OWI crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash near Durand Avenue and Meachem Road (Courtesy: Mount Pleasant Police Department)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 61-year-old Racine man was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 10, Mount Pleasant Police said.

Officers were called to the scene near Durand and Meachem around 2:45 p.m. Investigation revealed a pickup truck struck an SUV, causing it to crash into the bus which was stopped at the intersection. The pickup continued east, where it collided with another vehicle.

Police say three injuries were reported, all non-life-threatening. Those people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

If convicted, it would be the 61-year-old's third OWI offense. The accident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Man armed with butcher knife holds baby during standoff in Dodge County

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night, March 9 after a police pursuit leads to an hours-long standoff on a Dodge County highway.

MPD: 3 1/2-month-old girl dies from injuries in crash in Milwaukee
slideshow

MPD: 3 1/2-month-old girl dies from injuries in crash in Milwaukee

A 3 1/2-month-old girl critically hurt in a crash near 34th and Greenfield Avenue on Milwaukee's south side has now died from her injuries, police say. 

Woman pleads guilty to 2 counts in double-fatal Milwaukee crash
slideshow

Woman pleads guilty to 2 counts in double-fatal Milwaukee crash

Alicia Ojeda was charged in the crash that killed husband and wife Luis and Teresita Contreras in October 2020.