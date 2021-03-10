Mount Pleasant PD: 3 injured in multi-vehicle OWI crash

article

A 61-year-old Racine man was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 10, Mount Pleasant Police said.

Officers were called to the scene near Durand and Meachem around 2:45 p.m. Investigation revealed a pickup truck struck an SUV, causing it to crash into the bus which was stopped at the intersection. The pickup continued east, where it collided with another vehicle.

Police say three injuries were reported, all non-life-threatening. Those people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

If convicted, it would be the 61-year-old's third OWI offense. The accident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

