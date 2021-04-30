Mount Pleasant crash leaves Whitefish Bay man dead: police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man was killed in a Mount Pleasant crash on Friday afternoon, April 30.
Police responded to the crash, near State Highway 20 and Sunnyslope Drive, just after 3 p.m. for a crash involving a truck that struck a motorcycle.
Officers and South Shire fire personnel began immediately rendering assistance to the motorcycle operator -- a 38-year-old Whitefish Bay man -- who was injured and unresponsive.
He later succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the medical examiner.
Police said a 77-year-old Racine man, the driver of the Toyota pickup truck that struck the motorcyclist, was not injured.
There are no suspicions of alcohol use for either driver. Driver-related actions appear to be the cause.
The highway was shut down for a few hours and reopened once preliminary investigations were concluded. The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol will be continuing the investigation.
