Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Mount Pleasant
Motorcycle crash on Green Bay Road near Spring Street, Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash left a man injured Saturday afternoon, Dec. 30.

It happened on Green Bay Avenue south of Spring Street. Police said the motorcyclist crashed into a Mercedes-Benz SUV around 2:25 p.m. and was ejected.

A preliminary investigation indicates the crash was due to the motorcyclist's actions, who police said is not suspected of being impaired. 

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said, and was taken to a hospital with numerous injuries. No one in the Mercedes-Benz was hurt.

The southbound lanes were temporarily shut down during the investigation.