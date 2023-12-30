Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, man injured

article

A Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash left a man injured Saturday afternoon, Dec. 30.

It happened on Green Bay Avenue south of Spring Street. Police said the motorcyclist crashed into a Mercedes-Benz SUV around 2:25 p.m. and was ejected.

A preliminary investigation indicates the crash was due to the motorcyclist's actions, who police said is not suspected of being impaired.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said, and was taken to a hospital with numerous injuries. No one in the Mercedes-Benz was hurt.

The southbound lanes were temporarily shut down during the investigation.