RCSO: Motorcyclist struck teen, suspected of OWI in accident

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Mount Pleasant
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Racine County sheriff's deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, March 13.

Authorities said the motorcyclist lost control and wiped out near WIS-32/Sheridan Road and 25th Street. He was not wearing a helmet, sustained head injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a teenager was in the intersection waiting to cross as the motorcycle slid through. The teen was hit, and his head struck the ground; he, too, was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The motorcyclist was suspected of operating under the influence -- second offense -- causing injury, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

