RCSO: Motorcyclist struck teen, suspected of OWI in accident

The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to a Mount Pleasant single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Saturday, March 13.

Authorities said the motorcyclist lost control and wiped out near WIS-32/Sheridan Road and 25th Street. He was not wearing a helmet, sustained head injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a teenager was in the intersection waiting to cross as the motorcycle slid through. The teen was hit, and his head struck the ground; he, too, was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The motorcyclist was suspected of operating under the influence -- second offense -- causing injury, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

