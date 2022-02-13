Mount Pleasant house fire: No injuries reported

The South Shore Fire Department was called to a home on Willow Road Sunday morning for a report of a fire on the second floor. It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the second-story window of the home.

All three occupants and known pets had self-evacuated and were accounted for prior to the arrival of fire and police units.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android