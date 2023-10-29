Mount Pleasant fatal crash; Twin Lakes man strikes light pole, tree

article

Mount Pleasant police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at State Highway 31 and Sunset Boulevard early Sunday, Oct. 29.

Witnesses told investigators the vehicle involved struck a tree while traveling in the southbound lanes of State Highway 31.

Officers responded and located the vehicle and victim. Despite life-saving efforts, the individual in the vehicle was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say it was learned the vehicle was traveling south on State Highway 31 when the vehicle left the roadway striking a light pole and then a tree.

The victim was identified as a 40-year-old male from Twin Lakes. His name will be released after family has been notified.

This matter remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.