Mount Pleasant fatal car accident; 1 dead, 2 injured

One person is dead and two are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

Police responded to State Highway 31 and County Highway KR around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles in the intersection and started CPR immediately. The two vehicles involved were a beige Chrysler and a black Chevrolet.

According to officials, the Chrysler failed to yield the right of way, making a left turn from eastbound Highway KR to northbound Highway 31.

The driver of the Chrysler died from his injuries. Both drivers and passengers of the Chevrolet were transported to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet have non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears that neither alcohol nor drugs were contributing factors in this crash, police said.