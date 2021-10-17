Mount Pleasant drug take back event to be held Oct. 23

The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department, in a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), on Saturday, Oct. 23 will participate in a Prescription Drug Take Back initiative for unused or expired prescription medication.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will be one of the drop-off sites. Please utilize the main driveway entrance on the northwest corner of the Mount Pleasant Village Hall for site access.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, biohazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), flares, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc...), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil, or gas) or acids.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages are acceptable without the medications being removed.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Future drop-offs will be directed to our permanent receptacle at our Police Department Lobby between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday year-round.