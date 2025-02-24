Mount Pleasant Denny’s restaurant fire; malfunctioning light fixture

article

The Brief A structure fire was reported at Denny's restaurant in Mount Pleasant on Monday morning, Feb. 24. Crews found a light fixture in the soffit malfunctioning. Damage from the fire was limited to the area around the light fixture in the building soffit.



A fire was reported at the Denny's restaurant in Mount Pleasant early Monday morning, Feb. 24. Crews were dispatched to the restaurant on Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

What we know:

Upon arrival at the scene, the South Shore Fire Department found a light fixture in the soffit malfunctioning.

The malfunctioning fixture caused smoke conditions throughout the restaurant and a small fire in the area around the light fixture.

No injuries were reported.

Damage from the fire was limited to the area around the light fixture in the building soffit. Initial estimates are $5,000 in damage.

What's next:

The restaurant will be temporarily closed, as is standard practice, until the Racine County Health Department can complete an inspection.