Mount Pleasant Denny’s restaurant fire; malfunctioning light fixture
RACINE - A fire was reported at the Denny's restaurant in Mount Pleasant early Monday morning, Feb. 24. Crews were dispatched to the restaurant on Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
What we know:
Upon arrival at the scene, the South Shore Fire Department found a light fixture in the soffit malfunctioning.
The malfunctioning fixture caused smoke conditions throughout the restaurant and a small fire in the area around the light fixture.
No injuries were reported.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Damage from the fire was limited to the area around the light fixture in the building soffit. Initial estimates are $5,000 in damage.
What's next:
The restaurant will be temporarily closed, as is standard practice, until the Racine County Health Department can complete an inspection.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the South Shore Fire Department.