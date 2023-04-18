Mount Pleasant crash, 2 drivers taken to hospital

article

A Mount Pleasant crash injured two people – one of whom was flown to a hospital via Flight for Life – Tuesday afternoon, April 18.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Oakes Road. Police said it was reported someone was "passed out" in a red car.

The driver of one of the cars had to be flown to a hospital due to the severity their injuries and is now in stable condition, police said. The other driver was taken to an area hospital, treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection where the crash happened, as well as the intersection of Washington Avenue near 90th Street had to be shut down due to the investigation, which is ongoing. At this time, police said, the cause of the crash appears to be operators’ actions – no impairment suspected.