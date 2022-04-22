Mount Pleasant 3-vehicle crash, 1 seriously injured: police

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after a three-vehicle Mount Pleasant crash on Thursday afternoon, April 21.

It happened near Washington and Emmertsen shortly after 4 p.m. Responding officers found all three vehicles heavily damaged at the southeast corner of the intersection. One person had to be extricated.

Upon investigation, police say a silver car was headed west on Washington and tried to turn left onto Emmertsen. A pickup truck and a black car were both headed east on Washington and had the right of way. Police say the silver car did not yield while making its turn – and was hit by both oncoming vehicles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the silver car was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

Advertisement